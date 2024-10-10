FAITH WORKS: How Genuine Godly Faith Produces Results

THE WORD: “Even so faith, if it has not works, is dead, being alone.” James 2:17

THE POINT: Faith without works is dead—void of life! What is faith? The biblical faith mentioned here is conscious, deliberate, and active dependency upon the Lord God Almighty. Such faith works; genuine Godly faith produces results.

- Advertisement -

Faith works because the Lord works. The purpose of faith is to get the job done, to make things happen, and to accomplish something.

What are works? Works are Divine activities that result in eternal fruit. God is the Source of Life. And Life begets life!

Faith in God through our Lord Jesus Christ will result in the works of God in you. The Lord’s life will be manifested in your life.

As you exercise faith in the Lord, He will perform His works through you. And the Lord’s works are always very good!

- Advertisement -

THE APPLICATION: So, what about you? Is your faith dead or alive? If you are exercising faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, then you will not only be alive, but you will also be living, not just existing. No more dead works for you.

An active faith in the living Lord Jesus will result in the works of God in you. When you trust the Lord with your life, He will produce His life-giving works through you.

Therefore, exercise your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ by stepping out confidently into the works that He leads you to do.

You can be assured that He will accomplish His good works through you. Whatever the Lord does will make your life worth living. And then your life will really count—for time and eternity!

THE PRAYER: “Dear Lord, I keep saying I have faith. But now I understand that it has only been intellectual faith.

I believed the facts about you, but I have not truly trusted you. I confess the sin of unbelief for not actually trusting you with the details of my life.

Right now I place my faith in you to take complete control of my life. I entrust myself to you, and trust you to guide me in every area of my life.

Show me your ways, and cause me to walk in your paths. Thank you for the grace to walk by faith and not by sight!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

FAITH WORKS: How Genuine Godly Faith Produces Results

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

