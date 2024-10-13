Finding Your Way: Easiest European Countries for Work Visa

Are you dreaming of working abroad and exploring new horizons? If so, you’re not alone. Many people are seeking opportunities to work in European countries, but the visa process can be complicated and overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve done the research for you and found the easiest European countries to obtain a work visa. In this article, we will highlight some of these countries and provide you with valuable information on their visa requirements and processes.

Whether you’re looking for stunning natural landscapes, a vibrant cultural scene, or economic stability, these European countries offer a range of opportunities for expats looking to start a new chapter in their careers.

From Germany with its strong job market to Ireland with its favorable visa policies, we’ll guide you through the top choices.

Don’t let complicated visa processes discourage you from pursuing your dream of working abroad. With the right information and preparation, you can unlock incredible opportunities and make your international work experience a reality.

So, let’s dive in and discover the easiest European countries to obtain a work visa.

According to current information, some of the easiest European countries to get a work visa in include:Estonia, Ireland, Portugal, Germany, Malta, Denmark, Lithuania, and the Netherlands, with many citing Estonia as the most accessible due to its streamlined process and e-Residency program; while countries like Ireland and Portugal are attractive for their skilled worker visa options and startup friendly environments.

Key points about these countries:

Estonia:

Considered one of the easiest countries to get a work visa due to its online e-Residency program, simplifying business registration for foreigners.

To apply for an Estonia work visa, you’ll need to meet the following requirements:

-Application: Complete the visa application form accurately and truthfully.

-Passport: Have a valid passport that was issued within the last 10 years and is valid for at least three months beyond the visa’s validity. The passport must be machine-readable and have at least two blank pages.

-Criminal clearance: Provide a certificate that shows you have a clean criminal record.

-Job offer: Have a job offer invitation from an Estonian employer.

Qualifications and experience: Have a valid academic degree and relevant work experience. You’ll need to provide valid work experience certificates from your employer.

Language: Have a sufficient command of English or Estonian.

Financial means: Provide proof that you have enough money for other expenses while in Estonia, such as a bank statement from the last six months.

You can apply for an Estonia work visa at the nearest Estonian embassy or consulate in your home country. Unlike many other countries, you don’t need a separate work permit in addition to your visa to move to Estonia.

Ireland:

Offers a “Critical Skills Employment Permit” for skilled workers in fields with labor shortages.

If you wish to work in Ireland, you need to have an Employment Permit. This permit is issued by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE). DETE issues various types of employment permits including a Critical Skills Employment Permit. This is aimed at skilled workers who are qualified in professions where there is a shortage of skills in Ireland. Another type of permission that allows you to work in Ireland is the Atypical Permission. This allows you to work in a job not covered by other employment rules. These can include locum doctor, midwifery nurse, paid interns or crew on a fishing fleet. How to get a work visa for Ireland? You apply online with the required documentation, using the Employment Permits Online System (EPOS). You can use the General Employment Permit checklist to help you apply. Either you or your employer must pay a fee of €1,000. If your application is refused you will get 90% of your application fee back.

Portugal:

Known for its startup visa program and attractive conditions for entrepreneurs.

The job seeker visa entitles its holder to enter and remain only in Portugal for the purpose of looking for job; authorizes him/her to carry out a subordinated work activity, until the visa expires or until the residence permit is granted.

This visa is granted for a period of 120 days, renewable for another 60 days and allows only one entry into Portugal.

Germany:

Has a “Chancenkarte” (opportunity card) allowing individuals to search for work in Germany before securing a job, provided they meet specific criteria.

The Opportunity Card is a residence permit that allows workers from third World countries to enter Germany in order to seek employment. It can also be used to search for measures to recognise foreign professional qualifications in Germany. A minimum score of six points is required for this.

If you have a vocational qualification or degree obtained or recognised in Germany, you can apply for the Opportunity Card as a skilled worker without having to achieve a minimum number of points.

A points system is used to determine whether you are eligible for the Opportunity Card based on your qualifications, knowledge and circumstances.

Malta:

Offers a fast track to citizenship and a favorable environment for relocating.

To get a Malta work visa, you’ll need to meet the following requirements:

-Valid passport: Your passport must be valid for at least six months and have two blank pages

-Employment contract: You’ll need an employment contract or job offer letter from a Maltese employer

-Proof of accommodation: You’ll need to show that you have suitable accommodation in Malta

-Medical insurance: You’ll need to show that you have travel medical insurance that covers the entire Schengen area

Police clearance certificate: You’ll need a certificate of no criminal record from the Maltese police

-Visa application form: You’ll need to complete the visa application form

Educational certificates: You’ll need to provide your educational certificates and professional qualifications

-CV or resume: You’ll need to provide your CV or resume

-Bank statements: You’ll need to provide bank statements to show your financial stability

-Passport photos: You’ll need to provide passport-sized photographs

Once you have your work permit, you’ll need to schedule an appointment to apply for your visa at the Malta visa application in your country. The processing time for a work visa is typically 10 to 15 days

Denmark:

Actively seeks skilled workers across various industries, with a focus on tech and science fields.

To get a work visa for Denmark, you’ll need to meet the following requirements:

-Application: Complete an application form and create a case order ID

-Biometrics: Provide biometric data, such as fingerprints and photographs

-Passport: Have a valid passport

-Fees: Pay the application fee, which depends on the type of visa

-Job offer: Have a job offer from a Danish employer

-No debts: Ensure you have no overdue public debts in Denmark

-Accommodation: Provide proof of accommodation in Denmark, such as a lease agreement

-Other requirements: Meet any additional requirements for the specific visa scheme

The processing time for a work visa to Denmark is usually 1–3 months, so it’s recommended to apply well before your intended travel date.

Denmark offers a variety of visa schemes to attract qualified professionals to fill job shortages. The application process is considered easy, and the country is known for its good pay and benefits

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

