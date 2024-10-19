JKIA: Africa’s Top-Ranked Airport for Exceptional Service

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been crowned the best airport in the whole of Africa.

The JKIA, Kenya’s and East Africa region’s largest airport, beat its equals from, among other countries, South Africa and Morocco to be the leading airfield.

Celebrating the feat, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said it was an indication that the JKIA was at par with the emerging trends in satisfying customer service.

“This win reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service, enhancing operational efficiency, and continuously improving the passenger experience. We thank all our passengers and partners for their continued support,” said KAA.

JKIA edged over South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport, Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (Morocco), Julius Nyerere International Airport (Tanzania), Kigali International Airport (Rwanda), King Shaka International Airport (South Africa) and O.R. Tambo International Airport (South Africa).

The award was issued by the World Travel Awards and was handed to KAA MD Henry Ogoye and JKIA Airport Manager Selina Gor.

The feat came when the JKIA was shrouded in controversies, ranging from infrastructural challenges to it being taken over by the Adani Group.

In recent times, the airport has been the talk of the town owing to the inconveniences caused to passengers by leaking roofs whenever it rains heavily, as well as incessant electricity blackouts.

The takeover of the facility by the Adani conglomerate also thrust it into Kenyans’ debate.

The Indian company sought to lease JKIA for decades, during which time it would undergo a makeover to meet international standards.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga defended Adani Group, saying that, despite concerns about transparency and investor integrity, the company’s capabilities surpass those of other firms in East Africa.

