CS Mbadi Raise concerns over Adani’s JKIA Proposal Clearance

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has raised sharp concerns over the unprecedented speed at which the proposal by India’s Adani Group to take over operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was processed.

During an appearance before the Public Debt and Privatisation Committee, Mbadi questioned why the proposal, which was submitted on March 1, received immediate clearance from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) the very same day. This rapid turnaround has fuelled suspicions of behind-the-scenes dealings.

“Adani submitted their proposal on the 1st of March, and by the end of that day, KAA had already cleared it. That kind of high-level efficiency is unusual in such processes,” remarked Mbadi. He expressed doubts about the legitimacy of this rapid approval, raising questions about whether the required diligence was performed.

Why it matters: Aspects of the deal that could see the country’s largest airport in the hands of the Indian firm for three decades have been read with suspicion. The government over the last two months has been on overdrive to clarify the plans surrounding the deal, but Kenyans led by legislators remain unmoved.

Dig deeper: The controversy surrounding the proposed 30-year concession has heightened, with many Kenyans growing increasingly wary of the deal’s transparency. Mbadi noted that while efficiency is important, the speed of this clearance seemed excessive, casting doubts on the thoroughness of the review.

“Moving that fast is unprecedented. It raises red flags. I even asked my team about it. How can something of this magnitude be cleared in a matter of hours? It doesn’t sit right with me,” he added.

The deal, which is set to involve Ksh260 billion in investments from Adani to expand JKIA, has been met with significant opposition from various quarters. Critics argue that the agreement would not only put Kenya’s taxpayers on the hook for potential losses but also hand over a crucial national asset to a foreign entity under terms that may not be in the country’s best interests.

One of the most alarming revelations from Mbadi’s testimony was the scope of control Adani seeks. According to the CS, the Indian conglomerate is pushing for extensive powers over JKIA, which would effectively monopolise the country’s aviation sector.

Beyond the financial aspects, Adani is reportedly seeking sole control of the airport for 30 years and is demanding the right to retain an 18 per cent stake indefinitely, even after the concession expires.

The growing calls for transparency have been echoed by many Kenyans, with citizens demanding more clarity on the terms of the deal. JKIA, as a national asset with significant strategic importance for the region, is seen as too valuable to be placed under foreign control without stringent checks.

What the government is saying: Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura earlier this month confirmed that KAA had received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) from Adani in March 2024. However, Mwaura was quick to point out that no final decision had been made.

“The proposal is undergoing its due process, including consultations with stakeholders and further government review. No terms have been agreed upon,” he stressed.

Mwaura also reassured the public that “JKIA is a Strategic National Asset and is not for sale,” hoping to quell the growing scepticism.

Yet, the assurances have done little to alleviate concerns. The opacity surrounding the negotiations has led many to believe that key details are being withheld from the public, which has only intensified suspicions of foul play.

By Samuel Mwanawanjuguna

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

