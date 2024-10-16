Kang’ata Meets Raila: Stirring Speculations & Social Media Frenzy

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has sent social media into a frenzy with speculation after meeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 16, Kang’ata disclosed that Raila invited him to his office for consultations.

The county boss stated that their discussions revolved around national cohesion and the progress of the country under devolution.

“Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga invited me this morning for consultations. We had a good discussion on national cohesion and the progress we have made as a country under devolution,” Kang’ata remarked.

However, the governor’s meeting with the former prime minister has led to speculation about the next deputy president if Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.

A section of Kenyans online suggested that Kang’ata may be next in line to take up the post should the Senate oust Gachagua.

However, a section of netizens warned the governor against the post and asked him to stick with the people of Murang’a County.

By Clinton Nyabuto

About Irungu Kang’ata

Irungu Kang’ata is a Kenyan politician. He is the governor of Muranga County. He also is the former senator of Murang’a County, and the former Senate of Kenya Majority Chief Whip, former member of parliament for Kiharu Constituency and a former Councillor for Central Ward in Murang’a town. He is a law graduate from the University of Nairobi and a principal in the firm Irungu Kangata & Co. Advocates located at Flamingo Towers 4th floor, Upperhill, Nairobi. He holds PhD (Law) University of Nairobi and teaches law at Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Nairobi.

