Kenyan woman Jacqueline Kitulu makes history in Helsinki, Finland

Kenyan doctor Jacqueline Kitulu on Monday made history after she was elected the World Medical Medical Association (WMA) President.

Kitulu, a family physician who has been in the medical practice for more than 15 years, made it to the WMA top seat after beating Professor Caldas Alfonso of Portugal, her fiercest competitor in the race.

- Advertisement -

She beat Alfonso by garnering 100 votes to 24 in the hotly contested election held at the WMA 75th General Assembly meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

She will be leading the world professional body from 2025 to 2026, becoming the second Kenyan to hold the position since the formation of the association in 1947.

- Advertisement -

The first Kenyan to hold the position was Dr Samuel Karanja who served as the President from 1995 to 1996. His leadership marked a significant moment for Kenya in the global medical community.

At home, Kitulu is the President of the Kenya Medical Association, a national association of doctors and dentists mandated to promote the quality practice of medicine in Kenya.

Kitulu has also previously served as the chair of the Kenya Medical Women’s Association (2008 and 2012), is the 1st Deputy Governor of the Kenya Red Cross Society, and sits on several other boards.

The Kenyan medic holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Healthcare Management from Strathmore Business School according to information provided by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

”Dr Kitulu has an MBA in Healthcare Management from Strathmore Business School and believes that this has gone a long way in bridging the communication gap between her health background and her current policy-influencing position in a bid to transform the Health sector in Kenya,’’ the document reads.

”She is also a recipient of many awards including the most recent one, the Distinguished Service Award from the Kenya Medical Association 2019,’’ it added.

Kitulu will now take over the management of WMA and will strive to promote the highest standards of medical ethics and advocate for the rights of physicians and patients worldwide.

Kenyan dignitaries, including Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kipkorir Sing’oei, congratulated her on her achievement.

‘’Congratulations Dr. Kitulu on your election to chair the World Medical Association,’’ Sing’oei stated.

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

Kenyan woman Jacqueline Kitulu makes history in Helsinki, Finland