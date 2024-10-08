Morara Kebaso arrested for Kufa Dereva, Kufa Makanga utterances

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has accused lawyer Morara Kebaso of making remarks that sparked public unrest at the Bomas of Kenya on Friday during the public participation to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In the charge sheet seen by Nairobileo.co.ke Tuesday, October 8, the lawyer is accused of creating disturbance in a manner likely to breach peace.

According to DCI, Kebaso uttered the remarks ‘Kufa dereva, kufa makanga’ which made the crowd turn violent at the Bomas of Kenya.

“On the 4th of October 2024 at Bomas of Kenya in Langata Sub-county within Nairobi County while attending public participation forum to impeach the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with others not before Court did create disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by uttering the words ‘kufa dereva kufa makanga’ which made the public to react to the utterances,” the charge sheer read.

Earlier, Kebaso said that he had been arrested with regard to the violent incident that happened at the Bomas of Kenya.

“I have been arrested over what happened at Bomas. Can you imagine? Does it even make sense?” he posed.

Kebaso was violently attacked at the Bomas of Kenya as he attempted to address the audience.

Moments after the lawyer entered the building, he was observed requesting the microphone shortly before chaos erupted when unidentified assailants began hurling chairs at him.

Despite efforts to maintain order, the situation escalated, forcing Kebaso to flee for safety amidst loud jeers and violence from the crowd.

Kebaso later recounted being barred from entering initially and denied a microphone upon entry, adding that the attack was planned.

“It seems plans had been made much earlier that I would be attacked. It’s the public that demanded that I speak but it was not the wish of the emcee, TJ Kajwang’, that I speak. I was cornered, my bodyguard was injured and I was hit by more than 30 metallic chairs.

‘’It is now that I am juggling memory to see where I got it wrong and I think were enough red flags that I should have seen that I did not see. We fall, we rise, we learn,” he said.

Read the Original article on https://thekenyandiaspora.com

