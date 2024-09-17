Kenyan Diaspora in US donates luxurious House to Morara Kebaso

Political activist Morara Kebaso has received a major boost in his activism duties after he was gifted a house to serve as a centre of his operations.

In a statement vi X on Tuesday, September 17, Morara disclosed that the house was given by a close relative who lives in the US.

The lawyer cum activist will be required to pay a service fee to maintain the house.

“A family friend who lives abroad has offered to donate this house in Kahawa Sukari to be our office headquarters and base of operations. We will only need to pay a small service charge to maintain the property,” Kebaso stated.

Morara has become a nationwide sensation for auditing stalled government projects after they were launched and money allocated in the budget.

He recently acquired a vehicle and installed a public address system which he vowed to use for civic education across the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

Morara has also hinted that he might register a political party asking Kenyans what they should do next after exposing corruption in government.

“I have a question for you Kenyans. Help me understand. After we have exposed the corruption and theft by leaders in Kenya, what next?” Morara posed.

On the other hand, Kenya Kwanza government Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects Dennis Itumbi recently suggested that the delaunch tours undertaken by the political activist Morara Kebaso are to the advantage of President William Ruto.

Reacting to the developments, Itumbi said by the government critic touring the country highlighting the projects, he was popularising Ruto to the benefit of his 2027 re-election bid.

“I think Morara Kebaso is doing a good job in campaigning for President William Ruto in 2027. I can assure you that all he has done, he has put an encyclopedia or a work plan of the programmes Ruto will have completed in their majority,” said Itumbi.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

