PHOTOS: Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru Colourful Traditional Wedding

City lawyer Ndegwa Njiru on Saturday, October 19, tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Laureen Ndanu in a colourful traditional wedding.

The ceremony which took place in the Tala area of Kangundo Sub-County in Machakos was attended by close friends and relatives as well as high-profile political figures.

- Advertisement -

Among notable politicians who attended the wedding ceremony included; Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Azimio Principal Eugene Wamalwa, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and NARC- Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

Other key individuals who graced the event included; Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe and Matungulu lawmaker Stephen Mutinda Mule.

- Advertisement -

The bridegroom, who was clad in an African print outfit, was captured dancing alongside the bride, Ndanu, who wore a long cream dress. Ndegwa Njiru and his wife Laureen were all smiles as the choir team led the guests in feeling the music ranging from cultural songs to gospel.

Meanwhile, the attendees donned various types of attires ranging from semi-casual dress codes to suits. The wedding exuded elegance with bridesmaids wearing long creamy dresses to match the theme of the ceremony.

In a joyful event of pomp and colour, the pair exchanged vows and sealed their love in the presence of their loved ones. The event was serenaded by songs and ululations as guests shared light moments.

Prior to the event, Ndegwa Njiru took to his social media accounts to inform Kenyans about his imminent wedding. “Today all roads lead to Tala Machakos county for our Traditional wedding. I cherish you Laureen, you’re the love of my life. Welcome,” Njiru wrote.

Ndegwa Njiru is known for his immense experience as a constitutional lawyer having graduated to the bar in 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the Kampala International University and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

He first came to light in 2020 during the hearing of Governor Anne Waiguru’s impeachment case. At the time he was representing the Kirinyaga Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Ndegwa Njiru has also featured in other prominent cases in the country including the impeachment case against former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko. During the case, Njiru represented the Nairobi MCAs. The former Governor was eventually impeached in December 2020.

Recently, Njiru once again made the headlines during Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment trial at the Senate. Despite losing the case, the lawyer has since expressed confidence that his client would soon get justice in the courts.

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke

PHOTOS: Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru Colourful Traditional Wedding