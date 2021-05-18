Kenyan Savvy Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru Stealing the Show in Impeachments

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru first came to the limelight during Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru’s impeachment case in June 2020.

At the time, he was representing the Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and went head to head with Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, who was representing her in the case.

Ndegwa’s first paced speech when arguing out the case and his demeanor attracted the attention of Kenyans who were closely following up on the case. He, however, did not win as the senate committee cleared all the allegations Waiguru was facing.

Five months later, he would yet again represent Nairobi County MCAs against Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who was the governor at the time.

In his opening remarks, the lawyer argued that a person who is greedy, selfish and wants to amass wealth at the expense of the taxpayers, should not have the mercy of the Senate.

Sonko would be impeached on December 17, 2020.

The youthful advocate, who hails from Kirinyaga, represented Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, who was the Wajir governor until his impeachment on Monday, May 17.

Here, Ndegwa was going head to head with Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdulahi who acted for the Wajir County Assembly.

The governor was impeached on grounds of financial impropriety, abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

The advocate also represented Embu governor Martin Wambora and former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Speaking during a previous interview, the legal pundit on Kikuyu television stations, stated that he can represent both the Governor or the County Assembly depending on the facts of the case.

He noted that he was motivated by where the public stood to gain more.

The advocate was admitted to the bar in 2011 and says that he is more inclined to impeachment cases in a bid to protect and strengthen devolution.

“If we can realise the principles and purpose of devolution in this country, it will take us a few years to be in the second world, not the third world,” he stated.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

