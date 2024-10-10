Get ready to experience an incredible time of revival and renewal at the Refreshing Times Conference and Consecration Service in Orlando, Florida!

This highly anticipated event promises to ignite your spirit, inspire your faith, and empower you to reach new levels in your journey with God.

- Advertisement -

Hosted by Pastor John Kipeen and Streams Of Life Worship Center, this conference is designed to provide an atmosphere of refreshing and spiritual nourishment.

Whether you’re seeking a fresh touch from God, looking to deepen your relationship with Him, or desiring a breakthrough in your life, the Refreshing Times Conference is the ideal place for you.

Join us as we gather with like-minded believers from all walks of life, coming together to encounter the presence of God and receive a fresh impartation of His power and anointing.

Through inspiring messages, passionate worship, and powerful prayer times, you’ll be equipped and empowered to step into a new season of spiritual growth and effectiveness.

- Advertisement -

Don’t miss out on this life-changing event that will leave you refreshed, renewed, and ready to embrace all that God has for you.

Make plans to be a part of the Refreshing Times Conference and Consecration Service in Orlando, Florida on 2nd and 3rd November 2024 (See flyer for more details).

Get ready to experience a divine encounter that will transform your life!

Refreshing Times Conference & Consecration Service in Orlando Fl

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

