Rigathi Gachagua: Finding Solace in the Bible After Impeachment

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence hours after being impeached by the National Assembly.

In an update on Facebook on Tuesday, October 8, the Deputy President shared two Bible verses, further expressing acceptance of the Parliament’s verdict.

“1 Thessalonians 5:18. “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. Jeremiah 30:19. “From them will come songs of thanksgiving and the sound of rejoicing. I will add to their numbers, and they will not be decreased; I will bring them honor, and they will not be disdained.” It is well,” Gachagua wrote on Facebook.

Gachagua was on Tuesday impeached by the National Assembly on grounds of money laundering and gross misconduct among other allegations.

The mover of the motion, Kibwezi West MP Mutuse Mwengi listed 11 grounds against Gachagua, including allegations of illegal acquisition of wealth valued at Ksh 5.2 billion over the last two years.

The motion was supported by 281 members, and opposed by 44, with 1 member absent. Having garnered the required 233 votes, the motion now sails to the Senate.

“According to the results of the division on the motion that I’ve just declared, a total of 281 being more than two-thirds of the members of the National Assembly have voted in support of the motion. Article 145 (2a) of the Constitution provides that ” if a motion under clause 1 is supported by at least two-thirds of the members of the National Assembly, the Speaker shall inform the Speaker of the Senate of the resolution within two days,” National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced.

Wetang’ula added,” In this regard, I’ll proceed to discharge the similar duty placed on me by article 145 (2b) of the Constitution under which to notify the Speaker of the Senate of the resolution of the National Assembly.”

The attention now turns to the Senate, where the 67 members of the Senate will hear the charges.

If more than two-thirds or 45 members vote to impeach Gachagua, the deputy president will cease to hold office.

Gachagua becomes the first Deputy President to be impeached under the 2010 constitution.

