Chaos in Nyeri over Gachagua Impeachment: No Rigathi, No Ruto

Chaos have erupted in some parts of Nyeri County as the public participation in the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua kicked off across the country.

In photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke on Friday morning, October 4, a section of the residents took the streets to protest against the motion.

The residents blocked a section of a road by lighting bonfires, while others marched, chanting and blowing vuvuzelas in opposition to the removal from office by impeachment.

In some public participation centres in the county, members of the public were heard chanting ‘no Rigathi, no Ruto’ during the exercise.

- Advertisement -

Anti-riot police officers were deployed to the scene to contain the situation even as the residents continued with the protests.

Meanwhile, the exercise is peacefully across many parts of the country as Kenyans continue to stream into the venues.

- Advertisement -

In Mombasa, residents turned up in large numbers to fill out the questionnaires regarding the impeachment motion before proceeding to the hearings.

In Meru County, the exercise is taking place at Kamunde Hall in Meru Town, where members of the public are actively participating.

Similarly, in Uasin Gishu County, residents gathered at the Uasin Gishu County Government Hall in large numbers to express their views on the proposed impeachment.

The scenes were similar in Kakamega County, Kisumu County, Kajiado County, Bomas of Kenya among others.

On Tuesday, October 2, the National Assembly invited Kenyans to submit their views on the impeachment motion by sending their views via email to impeachment@parliament.go.ke before October 5.

Parliament disclosed that during the public hearings on the motion across all the counties in the country, the views will be collated.

The public views can also be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly via P.O. Box 41842-00100 Nairobi or hand delivered to his office at Main Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Chaos in Nyeri over Gachagua Impeachment: No Rigathi, No Ruto

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

