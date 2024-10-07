The Inspiring Journey of Francis Monari: A Star from Uasin Gishu

In 2023, Francis Monari embarked on a life-changing journey that would take him from the rolling hills of Uasin Gishu County to the halls of higher learning in the United States. A beneficiary of the prestigious International Scholars Program, Francis is set to pursue a Master of Science in Biostatistics at Grand Valley State University, a significant milestone in his academic and personal life.

Francis’ journey to this achievement began a year earlier, in 2022, when his younger cousin made headlines in their family by becoming the first to join the same program and travel abroad for her studies. Inspired by her success, Francis applied with hope, and he soon found himself on a similar path. He describes the entire process as both “interesting” and “a learning curve,” emphasizing the many lessons he picked up along the way.

Reflecting on his experience, Francis highlights three key takeaways: the importance of celebrating small wins, the necessity of patience, and the value of trusting the process. “The journey is not always easy,” he notes, “but every small victory matters, and with patience, everything eventually falls into place.”

Francis credits the International Scholars Program for giving him the tools and support to pursue his academic dreams, and also attributes his success to his family, especially his mother. He fondly recalls her words from childhood: “Education is a great equalizer.” Those words, he says, have kept him focused on his goals and have been a source of motivation throughout the ups and downs of his academic journey.

As Francis prepares to depart for Grand Valley State University, he remains optimistic about the future. His passion for biostatistics is driven by a desire to contribute to the world of healthcare research and data analysis, areas he believes will help improve lives globally.

