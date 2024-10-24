The Wisdom Within: Unearthing Bitter Words from Elders

In a world filled with constant noise and distractions, it’s all too easy to overlook the wisdom that can be found in the words of our elders.

Generation after generation, they have amassed a wealth of life experiences and valuable lessons that often go unshared, fading away with time. But what if we could uncover and unravel the bitter words of the elders? What profound life lessons could we learn?

In word of wisdom below by Dada Emmanuel Olayinka, we delve deep into the wisdom of our elders, unlocking the secrets hidden within their bitter words. Through their experiences and lessons learned, we discover invaluable insights that can help us navigate the complexities of love, success, and happiness.

From the timeless advice on patience and perseverance to the hard truths about human nature, these elders offer a perspective that only comes with a lifetime of lived experiences.

They have weathered the storms of life and emerged wiser, armed with lessons that cannot be found in textbooks or Google searches. Here is the wisdom:

Bitter Words From Elders BY Dada Emmanuel Olayinka

1. Nobody respect a *rag until their shoes is dirty*, so stay in your corner. Don’t beg people to know your value, *when the time comes,* nobody will tell them to *look for you*

2. Don’t be too *available* for people because *longtime no see* is better than this *Idiot has come again*.

3. Control your *Anger* because it is just one letter away from *Danger*.

4. Don’t show everyone *your wounds*, not everyone is holding a *bandage*, some are with *salt* and *vinegar* to increase the pains.

5. Never *plant* a*thorns* on someones path, your children may take that route barefooted one day.

6. One mistake you should never make in this life is to allow yourself to be *recruited* by someone to *hate* another person who hasn’t wrong you.

7. Don’t compare your life with others, there is no comparison between the *sun* and *moon* they shine when it is their time.

8. Everything in life has been pre-destined so let’s be patient.

*WORD THE DAY*

Don’t leave anything for later:

– Later, the coffee gets cold.

– Later, you lose interest.

– Later, the day turns into night.

– Later, people grow up.

– Later, people grow old.

– Later, life goes by.

– Later, you regret not doing something when you had the chance.

Life is a fleeting dance, a delicate balance of moments that unfold before us, never to return in quite the same way again.

Regret is a bitter pill to swallow, a weight that bears down upon the soul with the burden of missed chances and unspoken words.

So, let us not leave anything for later. Let us seize the moments as they come, with hearts open and arms outstretched to embrace the possibilities that lie before us. For in the end, it is not the things we did that we regret, but the things we left undone, the words left unspoken, the dreams left unfulfilled.

Have a kind heart, and let every word you speak be kind and add value. 👌🏻

*Shallom !!*

Read more about Dada Emmanuel Olayinka at: https://infinitycleaningy.medium.com

