Attention all Kenyan US citizens residing in Kenya! Are you aware that as a Kenyan US citizen, you have the right to vote in the upcoming US elections from the comfort of your home country?

Exercise your right to make a difference in the political landscape by casting your vote, regardless of your physical location.

But hurry, time is running out! Registering to vote from Kenya may seem like a daunting process, but it’s simpler than you think.

Your voice matters, and this is your opportunity to have a say in shaping the future of the United States.

- Advertisement -

VIDEO

Don’t let the distance stop you from making a difference. The deadline to register is just around the corner, so don’t delay any longer.

- Advertisement -

Click the link below and complete the necessary steps to ensure your vote gets counted.

Your vote is your power, so seize the opportunity and make your voice heard. Exercise your right as a Kenyan US citizen, register now, and let your vote be a catalyst for change.

Act swiftly before the window of opportunity closes. The future is in your hands.

Click here to Register – https://www.votefromabroad.org/

VIDEO: Kenyan US Citizens Can Vote from Kenya – Register Now!

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

