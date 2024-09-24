Kenyan US Citizens’ Guide to Voting from Abroad in US Elections

As a Kenyan US Citizen living Abroad, navigating the voting process can often feel overwhelming.

However, exercising your right to vote as a Kenyan US citizen is crucial, especially in the upcoming US Elections 2024.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of voting from abroad, ensuring that your voice is heard and counted.

Whether you are a first-time voter or have participated in previous US elections, this guide is designed to provide clarity and simplify the voting process for Kenyan US citizens.

From registering to vote, requesting an absentee ballot, to submitting your vote, we have got you covered.

The goal is to make the voting process accessible and transparent, empowering you to make an informed decision and have a say in shaping the future of the United States.

KEY POINTS FOR VOTING

Request your overseas ballot now! www.votefromabroad.org

Ask on the request form (FPCA) that your ballot be sent to you by email

Submit your request form by email, if your state allows

Return your voted ballot electronically (email, upload or fax), if your state allows

If your state requires you to mail back your ballot: Request your ballot NOW, so you’ll receive it on Sept 21 when states start sending overseas ballots out (45 days before the election) Download and vote your ballot as soon as you receive it Use the diplomatic pouch (by Oct 2nd) or use a courier service to sent it back

Track your request form and your ballot

Watch video below on how to use www.votefromabroad.org in English.

By Isaac Mbugua

