VIDEO: Trending Song Dedicated to Mwengi Mutuse

In the wake of Gachagua’s Senate impeachment trial day 1, the political landscape has been left shaken and uncertain.

The trial, which holds immense significance for Ruto and Kenya Kwanza Government, has sparked debates and speculation about the future of governance in Kenya.

So far, the Parliament impeachment and now the Senate trial has sent shockwaves through the country, raising important questions about transparency, accountability, and the power of the people’s voice.

As the nation grapples with the fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathe Gachagua, it’s crucial to examine the impact and consider what this means for the future of our country.

In the midst of these discussions, a surprising tribute has emerged from an unexpected source. A song dedicated to MP Mwengi Mutuse from Kibwezi West has captured the attention of the nation. Mutuse, the mover of the impeachment motion is now trending for the wrong reason.

The song titled Jazz Music in Kenya Featuring Mutuse Mwengi, seems to favor him but when you follow the lyrics, it is evident that the song is a mockery.

The song which is in swahili starts by telling him that many people did not tell him that he would be cross-examined. It goes further by telling him that he has embarrased his community, his fellow lawyers and fellow MPS. Here below is the song for those who understand Swahili.

By Isaac Mbugua

Who is Mutuse Mwengi

Mutuse is a first term MP having been elected on the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party ticket.

MCC is one of the affiliate parties of the Kenya Kwanza coalition founded by the current Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

Mutuse was elected in the 2022 General Election succeeding Patrick Musimba who held the seat since 2013.

Kibwezi West is one of the six constituencies in Makueni County.

The little-known politician holds a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master of Laws from the University of Nairobi (UoN) which he attained in 2016.

During the Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU) elections held in 2003, Mutuse was elected the organising secretary.

