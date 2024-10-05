Your Duty as a Voter: Eligibility and Registration Requirements

All individuals who are citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to vote in the US elections. This applies to all natural born and naturalized citizens. Anyone who has attained the age of 16 years may be registered, though they may not vote until the age of 18. If one will be 18 years of age by November 5th, they can register to vote.

As we get closer to the general election on November 5th, it is time to make sure that you are registered. Check within your state registry in this format: sbe.maryland.gov.

In Maryland, the deadline for registering voters is October 15th. The same date applies to those who are considering switching their party affiliations.

Early Voting

Maryland provides for early voting. This will be October 24th to 31st: both days inclusive, and covers the intervening weekend. Polls are open from 7 AM to 8 PM on all days. During the early voting period one can vote at any location that is designated as an early voting site, irrespective of your usual voting location.

Identification

Voters in Maryland typically do not have to show ID to vote. The individual’s registration is looked up using the 4-3 method: first 4 letters of the last name, and first 3 letters of the first name. For those without a valid MD ID or driver’s license, they can show proof of residency such as a utility bill showing the current address.

Voting by mail

One can request a mail-in ballot by completing an application in person or via the website: sbe.maryland.gov. The mail-in ballot must be post-marked by November 5th.

By Evangeline Kirigua.

