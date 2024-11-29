Discover the 14 Old Testament Powerful Names of Jehovah God

Step into the majestic world of the Old Testament and discover the hidden meanings behind the 17 names of Jehovah God.

These ancient names are not mere titles but hold profound significance, shedding light on the divine nature and character of God.

From Yahweh, the eternal and self-existent One, to El Shaddai, the Almighty God, from Jehovah Jireh, the Lord Who Provides, to Jehovah Rapha, the Lord Who Heals, each name paints a vivid portrait of God’s attributes and reveals His faithfulness, power, and loving-kindness.

From Jehovah Jireh, the Lord Who Provides, to Jehovah Rapha, the Lord Who Heals, each name conveys a specific attribute or divine function.

As we explore these names, we will delve into their biblical origins, the context in which they were revealed, and their relevance in our lives today.

Discover how these names beautifully illustrate the multifaceted nature of God and how they can inspire and transform our understanding of faith.

In this enlightening journey, we will discover the richness and depth of the Old Testament names of Jehovah God, aiming to foster a deeper connection with the divine and a renewed sense of awe and reverence.

Prepare to be captivated by the depth and beauty of the Old Testament as we unravel the hidden meanings behind the 17 names of Jehovah God.

Here below are 14 names for God that include the name Jehovah and the meaning of every name:

1. Jehovah Jireh – The Lord Will Provide

In the Book of Genesis, Jehovah-jireh was the location of the binding of Isaac, where Yahweh told Abraham to offer his son Isaac as a burnt offering.

Abraham named the place after God provided a ram to sacrifice in place of Isaac. This name, hence, carries the meaning, “The Lord will provide”.

Genesis 22:14 And Abraham called the name of that place Jehovah jireh: as it is said to this day, In the mount of the LORD it shall be seen.

2. Jehovah Nissi – Lord is My Banner

His banner over us symbolizes his presence, his power and his provision. God as our banner is a symbol and reminder that we need to depend on him for victory in our battles and not our own strength and effort.

Exodus 17:15-16 Moses built an altar and called it The Lord is my Banner. 16 He said, “Because hands were lifted up against[a] the throne of the Lord,[b] the Lord will be at war against the Amalekites from generation to generation.”

3. Jehovah Shalom – The Lord is Peace

One of God’s names in the Bible is Yahweh-Shalom, which means the Lord is Peace. The Hebrew word for peace, shalom, means wholeness in all of life, completeness, welfare, safety. God is our source of all of these blessings.

Judges 6:23-24 And the LORD said unto him, Peace be unto thee; fear not: thou shalt not die. Then Gideon built an altar there unto the LORD, and called it Jehovah-shalom: unto this day it is yet in Ophrah of the Abi-ezrites.

4. Jehovah Rapha – The Lord That Heals

While there are things we can fix, so much of it is better left to God, Jehovah Rapha (Rophe) – the God who heals. “Heal” is how the Hebrew word “rapha” is usually translated in Scripture, but the heart of the meaning of the word is “to mend, repair, or restore something to its normal or useful state”

Exodus 15:26 He said, “If you will listen carefully to the voice of the LORD your God and do what is right in his sight, obeying his commands and keeping all his decrees, then I will not make you suffer any of the diseases I sent on the Egyptians; for I am the LORD who heals you.”

5. Jehovah Shammah – The God Who is There

Jehovah-Shammah is the name of God that means I am the Lord who is there and is symbolic of Jerusalem. This name promises His presence.

Ezekiel 48:35 “The distance around the entire city will be 6 miles. And from that day the name of the city will be ‘The Lord is There.”

6. Jehovah El Elyon – The Lord Most High

“El” is a shortened form of Elohim and speaks of God’s strength. Elyon is like the superlative of “El” and could be translated “strongest.” El Elyon, therefore, is the strongest strong One, or “the most high God.” The Bible interprets this to mean that El Elyon is the “possessor of heaven and earth”

Genesis 14:19 “And he blessed him and said, ‘Blessed be Abram by God Most High, Possessor of heaven and earth'”

7. Jehovah Rohi – The LORD Our Shepherd

Jehovah Rohi means, “the Lord is my Shepherd,” and the best way to understand what that means is to read Psalm 23 by King David.

Psalm 23 God presents Himself as our Great Shepherd. A shepherd cares for, leads, and guides the flock he oversees. That is what God does for us as His sheep. Jehovah Raah is the Hebrew name for Shepherd.

8. Jehovah Tsidkenu – The LORD Our Righteousness

Jehovah Tsidkenu is one of the names of God in the Bible. It combines God’s personal name (Jehovah or Yahweh) with the Hebrew word for “righteousness”

Jeremiah 23:6 “In his days Judah will be saved, and Israel will live in safety. And this is the name by which he will be called: ‘The Lord is our righteousness’

Jehovah Sabaoth – The Lord Of Hosts

This name denotes His universal sovereignty over every army, both spiritual and earthly. The Lord of Hosts is the king of all heaven and earth.

Psalm 24:9-10 Lift up your heads, O ye gates; even lift them up, ye everlasting doors; And the King of glory shall come in. Who is this King of glory? The LORD of hosts, he is the King of glory

9. Jehovah El Roi – The God Who Sees

No matter what you’re going through, God sees you in your pain and suffering. You never escape His sight.

Genesis 16:13 NIV – She gave this name to the LORD who spoke to her: “You are the God who sees me,” for she said, “I have now seen the One who sees me.”

10. Jehovah Elohim – Our Eternal Creator

As Judaism became a universal rather than merely a local religion, the more common Hebrew noun Elohim (plural in form but understood in the singular), meaning “God,” tended to replace Yahweh to demonstrate the universal sovereignty of Israel’s God over all others.

11. Jehovah El Shaddai – God Almighty

El Shaddai or just Shaddai is one of the names of God in Judaism. El Shaddai is conventionally translated into English as God Almighty.

Psalm 91:1 says, “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty”

12. Jehovah Adonai – Our Sovereign Lord (Lord, Master)

Adonai is the plural of the Hebrew word Adon, which means “lord” or “master.” It was first used as God’s title before it was used as God’s name. The plural and capitalized Adonai is used because, according to beliefs, God is the lord of all humanity and thus is the “lord of all lords.”

13. Jehovah Ebenezer – The Lord Our Help

In Hebrew, Ebenezer means “stone of help” (eben = stone; ezer = help). Samuel wanted the people to remember, not just for a few days, but for years, for decades, for generations, how God had come to the rescue of his people when they humbled themselves before him.

14. Jehovah Mekoddishkem – The Lord Who Sanctifies You

Jehovah Mekoddishkem can be translated as “The Lord who sets you apart.” Further references of the name Jehovah Mekoddishkem in the Old Testament: Exodus 31:13; Leviticus 20:8.

Jehovah-Mekadesh first appears in the book of Leviticus, and it means God Our Holiness.

