Employment Initiative: Kenya to export one million workers annually

The Kenyan government has unveiled an ambitious plan to export one million workers annually as part of a strategic initiative to tackle the country’s rising unemployment rates.

Alfred Mutua, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, announced the plan after a meeting with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, November 13. The proposal aims to increase Kenya’s labor exports, expanding the opportunities for Kenyans to secure jobs abroad.

In a post on social media, Mutua highlighted that discussions with DP Kindiki focused on a government-led program designed to place one million Kenyan workers in international job markets each year.

“During the meeting, I briefed the Deputy President on the ongoing recruitment and sensitization program targeting one million job placements annually through our labor export initiative,” Mutua said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to address the youth unemployment crisis in Kenya, with the government aiming to create pathways for young people to access both domestic and international job markets.

Mutua added that the government is working to establish ICT hubs in each of the country’s 290 constituencies, enabling youth to tap into digital job opportunities.

These efforts are expected to significantly improve the economic prospects of Kenyan youth, opening doors to new industries and digital economies.

“We are committed to transforming the economic future of our young people,” Mutua emphasized. “The government is making significant investments in Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) to ensure that millions of young Kenyans are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in both local and international markets.”

This announcement comes amidst growing concerns about the state of employment in Kenya. The country’s unemployment rate is expected to hit 1.76 million people this year, with the majority of those affected being young adults aged 20 to 24.

With many Kenyan businesses facing economic difficulties, thousands of workers are also at risk of layoffs, exacerbating the challenges of the job market.

To ensure that the migration of labor is managed effectively, the government is actively negotiating bilateral agreements with other countries to expand job opportunities for Kenyan workers.

“We are expanding our network of labor agreements to provide structured, beneficial pathways for Kenyans seeking employment abroad,” said Mutua. “This initiative is designed to provide both semi-trained and highly skilled Kenyans with opportunities to contribute to international industries.”

Deputy President Kindiki echoed Mutua’s comments, affirming the government’s commitment to creating more job opportunities both locally and abroad. “As we continue to deploy skilled youth in key sectors to support Kenya’s industrialization and manufacturing, we are simultaneously working to ensure that more job opportunities are available for them in international markets,” Kindiki said.

The government’s export of labor initiative is seen as a vital step in addressing the employment challenges facing Kenya, which has long struggled with high levels of youth unemployment.

The push for more labor migration opportunities abroad is part of President William Ruto’s broader economic agenda, aimed at reducing unemployment and improving the livelihoods of millions of young Kenyans.

While the initiative is likely to provide immediate relief to the country’s job market, it also raises questions about the long-term sustainability of relying on international job markets to absorb the growing workforce.

Nonetheless, the government remains optimistic that this program will help alleviate the pressure on the domestic job market, providing young Kenyans with new opportunities for financial independence and career growth.

