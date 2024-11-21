In the remote Islands of Guinea Bissau, a remarkable society flourishes, where women take center stage and hold the power.

They run the economy, spirituality, the law and family. Welcome to a matriarchal society like no other.

- Advertisement -

This unique cultural phenomenon brings to light a fascinating exploration of gender roles and women’s empowerment.

In a world often dominated by patriarchy, the main village on the island of Orango offer a refreshing and inspiring perspective.

- Advertisement -

Surrounded by the beauty of pristine beaches and lush mangroves, the women of the Orango defy societal norms and challenge traditional gender roles.

They are the leaders, the decision-makers, and the backbone of their communities. From managing the economy to mediating conflicts and preserving cultural traditions, these women prove time and again that being at the helm brings strength, wisdom, and compassion.

This matriarchal system empowers women and provides them with a strong sense of identity and purpose. Learn more from the video below courtesy of wocomoHUMANITY

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Exploring the Matriarchal Society of Orango: Women in Power