New Second Lady: Inspiring Biography of Dr Joyce Gatiria Kithure

Meet Dr. Joyce Gatiria Njagi Kithure, Kenya’s new Second Lady, who captured the hearts of the nation during the swearing in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Dr. Joyce Gatiria Njagi Kithure captivated Kenyans as she walked hand in hand with the new DP Professor Kithure Kindiki down the red carpet leading to the swearing-in ceremony.

Until the swaering-in, very little was known about Dr. Joyce Kithure though she is an accomplished educator.

Rising from humble beginnings, she pursued her education with unwavering determination, eventually earning her doctorate and becoming a respected figure as a lecturer.

Here are some details about Dr. Joyce Gatiria Njagi Kithure

-She is an academic with a Bachelor of Science, a Master’s in Science, and a PhD in Environmental Chemistry.

-She got her doctorate of Philosophy in Environmental Chemistry from the University of Nairobi in 2013

-She got married to Kithure Kindiki in 2001 and together are blessed with three children.

-She is the firstborn child in her family and has mentored and guided her younger siblings through the challenges of life.

-She is a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi in the Department of Chemistry where she has worked for over 10 years.

As Kenya’s new Second Lady, Dr. Gatiria will undoubtedly continue her mission of creating positive change and uplifting those in need in education.

