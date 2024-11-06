Perfect Timing: Trusting God’s Timetable for Your Life

THE WORD: “But when the fullness of the time was come, God sent forth His Son.” Galatians 4:4

THE POINT: Timing is everything! If a car’s timing is off, it won’t run properly. If the timing of a Space ship is off, it will miss its destination. If our timing is off, we miss our appointment, lose our investments, have accidents, etc. Bad timing results in a bad outcome. Therefore, accurate timing is absolutely essential for all of us.

However, we are not always able to gauge our time correctly because of our human limitations, as well as all the other variables involved. Thus, our timing is off and we miss out. But God’s timing is always perfect! He is on time, every time!

So, when the time was just exactly right, God sent His Son Jesus Christ into the world to redeem us, restore us and make us whole. The Apostle Paul referred to that as the “fulness of time.” This meant that the conditions were ideal and the time was just right for God to send the ultimate gift of His Son Jesus Christ to mankind. Christ came into the world at the most perfect time possible to accomplish God’s purpose. And now Christ is here for you in that very same way . . . at just the right time!

THE APPLICATION: Are you on God’s timetable? If not, then you need to get on God’s timetable so you can be on time! You certainly don’t want to mess up or miss out. In order for you to get on God’s timetable, you must first receive the gift of His Son Jesus Christ. But that’s only the beginning!

Just as God sends forth His Son Jesus Christ into your life, He desires to send His Son to live through your life. Therefore, you need to give yourself to Christ. Next, trust Him to live His life through you so that you can be on His timetable. You remain on God’s timetable by walking in sync with Him.

You can do this by yielding yourself completely to Him. Then trust Christ to come forth in your life and express Himself through you every moment of every day. As you do, Christ will come forth in you . . . at just the right time and in just the right way. Now that’s living according to God’s perfect timing!

THE PRAYER: “Dear Lord, sometimes I have been early and other times I have been late, but You are always on time. Thank You for sending Your Son Jesus Christ to indwell me. Now I can be on Your timetable. Cause me to live in dependency upon You so that I can walk in sync with You. Lead me by Your Spirit to go when You say to go, to stop when You say to stop and to wait when You say to wait. Thank You, Lord, for enabling me to move only as You move me. Praise You, God, for Your perfect timing!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

Perfect Timing: Trusting God’s Timetable for Your Life