PRAY FOR THE USA: Seeking God’s Will for Our Nation

“How has it happened, Sir, that we have not hitherto once thought of humbly appealing to the Father of lights to illuminate our understandings? In the beginning of the contest with Great Britain, when we were sensible to danger, we had daily prayers in this room for Divine protection.

Our prayers, Sir, were heard and they were graciously answered…I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth – that God governs in the affairs of men…And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid?

We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that ‘except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it…I firmly believe this…” Benjamin Franklin, wise words from one of our founding fathers at the Constitutional Convention, 1787

I urge you to pray in accordance with God’s Word so that God’s will might be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.

Man’s words will all fade away, but the Word of the Lord shall stand forever! The Scriptures are filled with words from the Lord that are fitting for our day and age. Personalize the following Scriptures and make them specific to the present situation.

Please take time to pray through these Scriptures, and trust the Lord God Almighty to bring them to pass.

Pray in the name of Jesus Christ that the Lord God would cause all division and strife to be removed and that God would replace it with unity and harmony so that we might all live together in one accord!

Exhortation to Prayer

1 Timothy 2:1-3

I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;

For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.

For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.

Proverbs 15:8

The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the LORD: but the prayer of the upright is His delight.

Psalm 112:5-10

A good man deals graciously and lends; He will guide his affairs with discretion.

Surely he will never be shaken; The righteous will be in everlasting remembrance.

He will not be afraid of evil tidings; His heart is steadfast, trusting in the LORD.

His heart is established; He will not be afraid, Until he sees his desire upon his enemies.

He has dispersed abroad, He has given to the poor; His righteousness endures forever; His horn will be exalted with honor.

The wicked will see it and be grieved; He will gnash his teeth and melt away; The desire of the wicked shall perish.

Luke 18:1

And He spoke a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint.

Hebrews 4:16

Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.

Prayers of Mercy

Numbers 14:19

Pardon, I beseech thee, the iniquity of this people according unto the greatness of thy mercy, and as thou hast forgiven this people, from Egypt even until now.

Job 33:26-30

Then they can pray to God and find favor with Him, they will see God’s face and shout for joy; He will restore them to full well-being.

And they will go to others and say, ‘We have sinned, we have perverted what is right, but we did not get what we deserved.

God has delivered us from going down to the pit, and we shall live to enjoy the light of life. God does all these things to people—twice, even three times—to turn them back from the pit, that the light of life may shine on them.

James 5:11

Behold, we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of the patience of Job, and have seen the end of the Lord; that the Lord is very pitiful, and of tender mercy.

Prayers of Deliverance

Psalm 107:6-8

Then they cried out to the LORD in their trouble, and He delivered them out of their distresses.

And He led them forth by the right way, that they might go to a city for a dwelling place.

Oh, that men would give thanks to the LORD for His goodness, and for His wonderful works to the children of men!

Psalm 12:1-8

Help, LORD; for the godly man ceases; for the faithful fail from among the children of men.

They speak vanity every one with his neighbor: with flattering lips and with a double heart do they speak.

The LORD shall cut off all flattering lips, and the tongue that speaks proud things:

Who have said, With our tongue will we prevail; our lips are our own: who is lord over us?

For the oppression of the poor, for the sighing of the needy, now will I arise, saith the LORD; I will set him in safety from him that puffs at him.

The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.

Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.

The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted.

Psalm 5:7-12

But as for me, I will come into thy house in the multitude of thy mercy: and in thy fear will I worship toward thy holy temple.

Lead me, O LORD, in thy righteousness because of mine enemies; make thy way straight before my face.

For there is no faithfulness in their mouth; their inward part is very wickedness; their throat is an open sepulchre; they flatter with their tongue.

Destroy thou them, O God; let them fall by their own counsels; cast them out in the multitude of their transgressions; for they have rebelled against thee.

But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defend them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee.

For thou, LORD, wilt bless the righteous; with favor wilt thou compass him as with a shield.

Psalm 91:2-6, 9-11

I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.

He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.

Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flies by day;

Nor for the pestilence that walks in darkness; nor for the destruction that wastes at noonday.

Because thou hast made the LORD, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;

There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.

For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.

Prayers for Leaders

Proverb 20:28

Mercy and truth preserve the king: and his throne is upheld by mercy.

Psalm 75:5-7

Do not lift up your horn on high; Do not speak with a stiff neck.

For promotion comes neither from the east nor from the west nor from the south.

But God is the Judge: He puts down one, and exalts another.

Psalm 89:21-24

With whom my hand shall be established: mine arm also shall strengthen him.

The enemy shall not exact upon him; nor the son of wickedness afflict him.

And I will beat down his foes before his face, and plague them that hate him.

But my faithfulness and my mercy shall be with him: and in my name shall his horn be exalted.

Isaiah 1:26

And I will restore thy judges as at the first, and thy counselors as at the beginning: afterward thou shalt be called, The city of righteousness, the faithful city.

Prayers of Exaltation

Psalm 118:5-9, 21

I called upon the LORD in distress: the LORD answered me, and set me in a large place.

The LORD is on my side; I will not fear: what can man do unto me?

The LORD taketh my part with them that help me: therefore shall I see my desire upon them that hate me.

It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man.

It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in princes.

I will praise thee: for thou hast heard me, and art become my salvation.

Psalm 142:5

I cried unto thee, O LORD: I said, Thou art my refuge and my portion in the land of the living.

1 Chronicles 29:13

Now therefore, our God, we thank thee, and praise thy glorious name.

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

PRAY FOR THE USA: Seeking God’s Will for Our Nation