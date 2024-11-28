Rigathi Gachagua speaks out after attack in Limuru during a funeral

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has delivered a powerful response to the recent attack at a funeral in Limuru on Thursday.

Gachagua in a lengthy statement, revealed that the goons approached him while heading to his car and subsequently stoned it and hit it with iron bars.

- Advertisement -

Gachagua’s revelation sheds new light on the motives behind the attack and raises questions about his safety and security. As details emerge, it becomes clear that there is more to this incident than meets the eye.

Here below is his full statement:

- Advertisement -

As Kenyans are well aware earlier this week the government withdrew the final aspects of my security that was in place after the impeachment process we are contesting.

However we did not raise issue with this decision by government although expectations were that any Kenyan who has served at the level of government that I was privileged to serve at, would be secured by government even after leaving office.

However it now looks like the decision to withdraw my security was to leave me exposed to the kind of attack we have witnessed today.

Today, I was at a funeral service in Limuru for a young man called Erastus Nduati. While we were preparing to lay the young man to rest goons attacked us & the other mourners who were present, including children. The gangsters were armed with stones, machetes, iron bars and sticks.

They descended randomly on mourners present and attacked them using the weapons they had. A specific group followed me as I went to my car, which they proceeded to attack with stones and iron bars. We literally drove out of the venue under a hail of rocks!

This is very sad state of affairs and a major low for the state, who were clearly complicit in these actions. We just especially remember the family that had a loved one in a casket, who had to run to safety despite their profound grief.

We will not be scared away from standing with Kenyans who need us to support them in their moments of need. We just expect such a terrible moment of shame will not be repeated.

Gachagua’s revelation promises to shed light on the truth behind the attack and potentially expose the culprits responsible.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Rigathi Gachagua speaks out after attack in Limuru during a funeral