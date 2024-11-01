Ruto’s Loneliness at the top: Blaming Gachagua for lack of Support

President William Ruto has taken a swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagaua, who was impeached from office by both the National Assembly and the Senate two weeks ago.

Speaking during Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Friday, November 1, the Head of State expressed frustrations about feeling lonely and lacking adequate support within the executive.

President Ruto further added that over the past two years, he was forced to speak on behalf of the government and elaborate on government projects and initiatives without assistance from his deputy. “I have almost become a lonely voice in the executive, especially in the presidency,” Ruto lamented.

Addressing the delegation, the Head of State exuded confidence in the newly appointed second in command, particularly in his ability to undertake the functions of his new office.

“I have been forced to speak about our projects, speaking about our programmes, and elaborating on what we are doing. I am confident you will do that which I have missed in the two years,” Ruto said.

President William Ruto heaped praises on the new Deputy President, the Head of State termed Kindiki as a dedicated, competent leader who has in the past demonstrated excellence in his roles. President Ruto further disclosed Kindiki’s assurance of his readiness to serve in the capacity of the deputy president and also on behalf of Kenyans.

According to the Head of State, the newly appointed deputy president was a highly qualified and outstanding advocate and public servant whose career has been defined by exemplary achievements which demonstrate his vision for positive change and commitment to high standards of efficiency in his duties

“I am honoured to witness Prof Kindiki’s swearing-in as the 3rd Deputy President of Kenya since the promulgation of the new Constitution. In all the roles Prof. Kindiki has served, he has demonstrated excellence, high competence and dedication,” Ruto commended Kindiki.

“You are eloquent my brother, you are intelligent, I am confident that you will do that which I have missed in the last two years. We need your voice and the voice of those of us in the executive to see that we achieve what we wrote in our constitution,” Ruto added.

It is the first time that the president has pronounced himself in the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua. Since returning from the United Nations General Assembly on September 30, President Ruto’s lack of comment on the matter fueled rumours about his possible involvement in the impeachment of Gachagua.

On October 17, the former deputy president was officially impeached after a majority of Senators overwhelmingly voted in favour of the motion that sought to oust Gachagua from office.

During the voting process, a majority of the Senators faulted the DP for Gross Violation of the Constitution, breaching the oath of office and contravening the National Cohesion and Integrity Act of the Constitution. Nonetheless, most legislators defended Gachagua against allegations of engaging in money laundering.

