Salute to Kenyan Heroes: UK’s Recognition of WWII Contributions

The United Kingdom (UK) honoured Kenyan war veterans who served in the British Army during World War II on Saturday, November 9.

In a statement to newsrooms, British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan presented replacement medals to 19 veterans on Saturday.

According to the High Commission, the replacement of medals is part of a wider initiative to honour the vital role played by Kenyan veterans who took part in World War II and replace lost medals.

Speaking during the ceremony, Wigan noted that medals represented profound acts of courage and selflessness of the veterans in their service.

“Today, we honour Kenyan heroes, whose bravery and sacrifice continues to resonate across generations. The medals they have received today are more than symbols; they represent profound acts of courage, loyalty, and selflessness by men and women, many of whom travelled far from their homeland in service of a higher cause. We acknowledge the great sacrifices made by so many in Kenya, who fought with the UK and our allies, and contributed to peace for us all,” Wigan remarked.

The 19 veterans who were awarded include Mwangi Kinungi (Kiambu County), Moses Mbugua Muiru (Kiambu), Kilonzo Vele (Kitui), Mutemi Nzunza (Kitui), Nzanza Kavii Ingaa (Kitui), Mulinge Nzoka (Kitui), Munyoki M Mbuko (Machakos), Munyao Nguli (Machakos) and Kioko Ndolo (Machakos).

Others are Monde Soi (Machakos), Sila Kitunguu Ivulu (Machakos), Mwalimu Ngula (Machakos), Muinidi M Kawali (Machakos), Mule Kiluu (Machakos), John K Kavonga (Makueni), Francis K Kimuma (Makueni), Wanguru Muragu (Muranga), Jora Odhiambo (Nakuru) and Mwangi Wanjohi Kirugumi (Nyeri).

The event was held in Nairobi and was hosted by UK’s Defence Adviser Brigadier Olly Bryant and witnessed by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and caregivers and families of the veterans.

The British High Commission explained that in addition to replacing the lost medals, the UK, through the Royal Commonwealth initiative, continues to support veterans and widows through welfare grants to support their family needs.

“The grants, which are equivalent to the cost of two meals a day, have meant a significant improvement in the welfare of 829 Askaris and widows. The initiative is administered through the British Legion (Kenya) with significant assistance from the Kenyan Defence Forces Old Comrades Association,” the High Commission stated.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Kenya in November 2023, King Charles III presented medals to four war veterans at the Kariokor Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Nairobi.

By Clinton Nyabuto

