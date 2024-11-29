True Identity of an African Man: Why Father Edwin Waiguru Married

In a world where cultural norms often define our identities, Father Edwin Waiguru’s marriage challenged societal expectations and ignited conversations throughout Africa. His story challenges societal norms and tests the boundaries of tradition.

The journey of Father Edwin Waiguru and his marriage brings to light the complexities of identity and love in the African context.

Father Waiguru shattered stereotypes when he chose love over convention. As a priest deeply devoted to his faith, he took the courageous step of marrying the love of his life, defying the expectations placed upon him.

Father Waiguru’s marriage captured the attention of the nation, sparking conversations and debates about tradition, religion, and personal choice.

Breaking down barriers and embracing love across cultural and religious boundaries, he boldly challenges the status quo and offers a glimpse into the evolution of African society.

This gripping narrative offers a rare glimpse into the inner conflicts, triumphs, and the immense pressure faced by individuals who defy societal norms.

Born into a rich heritage deeply rooted in African traditions, Father Edwin Waiguru’s journey serves as a poignant reminder that love and self-discovery transcend cultural boundaries.

“It really bothered me that I would introduce myself as a Roman priest yet I am an African man, I really got interested in learning about who an African man is and our ways. A long the way while on a mission to the USA, I quit priesthood,” explained Father Waiguru.

On October 2023, he got married to Margaret Wanjira Githui in colourful matrimony at Michael’s Pot Gardens in Ikinu Githunguri.

“I was ordained again as a Charismatic priest and also solemnized my marriage. I am very happy, and God blessed us with three children and I also serve God as a priest,” he said

Watch the video below courtesy of Citizen TV Kenya and follow the story behind Father Edwin Waiguru’s courageous decision, exploring the challenges he faced, the support he received, and the impact it has had on the community.

This profoundly personal account sheds light on the complexities of navigating dual identities, love, and a life dedicated to the principles of faith.

Prepare to be captivated by a tale that challenges perceptions and redefines what it means to be an African man in the modern world.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

