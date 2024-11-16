Uhuru & Gachagua steal the show at Catholic event in front of Ruto

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua were treated with hospitality at a high-level Catholic fete in Embu.

The leaders were among the attendees of the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani, who was elected to lead the Catholic Diocese of Embu.

Others at the event were President William Ruto, his deputy Kithure Kindiki and other elected leaders.

Archbishop Anthony Muheria recognised the former president, prompting reactions from the crowd.

They started cheering when Uhuru’s name was mentioned, forcing Muheria to intervene to calm them down for the function to continue.

“My people of Embu, kindly we are in church,” said Muheria.

The same gesture was extended to the former deputy president, who sat among other leaders away from the VVIP section.

Muheria recognised Gachagua who had all along been bypassed in the protocol.

This was the first event Gachagua was attending with his former boss since his impeachment in October.

However, while Uhuru was accorded the privilege to address the fete’s attendees Gachagua was not given the chance to speak.

He followed the event from the periphery of where the focus was.

