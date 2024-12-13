Fresh Move to Expedite Dual Citizenship for Kenyans Abroad

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has announced that it has started expediting the process of dual citizenship for Kenyans in the diaspora who lost their citizenship before the enactment of the 2010 Constitution.

In a statement on Friday, December 13, the department stated that the move is aimed at enabling the Kenysn in disapora to transact and conduct business freely back at home.

It further added that Kenya boasts of being a promoter of safe and efficient migration through Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

“The State Department has committed to fast-tracking dual citizenship for Kenyans living abroad who had lost their citizenship under the old constitution to enable them to freely transact and invest back in the country.

“Migration allows for diversity in culture and promotes business interactions and growth. Kenya boasts itself as a promoter of safe and efficient migration through its Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA),” read part of the statement.

While flagging off the ‘Step Up 4 Safe Migration’ walk at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enabling Kenyans who renounced their citizenship before the 2010 Constitution to reclaim it.

