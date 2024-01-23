Good Fortune For Kenyans as Germany Allows Dual Citizenship-24

Kenyans are set to benefit from a German directive made on Friday, January 19 that eased citizenship requirements.

Germany lifted a ban that denied migrants the chance to possess dual citizenship in the country.

According to the directive, non-EU citizens can now get German citizenship as compared to previous times when only the Swiss and European Union (E.U) citizens were allowed to get citizenship

The country issued the directive while also easing naturalisation laws for non-EU Citizens in the country.

In the directive, migrants who had to wait for eight years to apply for citizenship will now apply for citizenship after five years.

The Federal Parliament noted that efforts to make the reform have been in progress since 2021 when the centre-left coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) took office in the fall of 2021.

In additional moves to make citizenship easier, children born in Germany of at least one parent who has been living legally in the country for five or more years will automatically get German citizenship.

The citizenship law changes also provided that Immigrants above the age of 67 will be able to do an oral instead of a written German language test

According to the German Chancellor, the move was geared at having the nation match up with other nations such as Canada and the United States in the international labour market.

“With the new citizenship law, we are saying to all those who have often lived and worked in Germany for decades, who abide by our laws, who are at home here: You belong to Germany,” Scholz said.

Good Fortune For Kenyans

According to data from the German Agency for International Cooperation, only four per cent of Kenyans opt for Germany as their preferred destination for Kenyan immigrants.

Further, the data revealed that slightly above 14,000 Kenyans lived in the country by 2023.

By HELLEN NJOROGE

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

