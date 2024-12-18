God Uses What is in Your Hands to Bless and Use You

In a world filled with uncertainties, seeking divine blessings can provide solace and hope. But have you ever wondered how God works wonders through the things you already possess? the power that lies within the ordinary objects and tools you use every day.

We often overlook the potential for blessings that reside in our everyday lives. But what if I told you that God can use those very tools to bring about remarkable outcomes?

From the simplest objects to the deepest emotions, God’s transformative power can unlock blessings in unexpected ways. Each and every one of us is endowed with unique gifts and talents by Almighty God.

Whether it’s the talents and abilities we possess, the relationships we cherish, or the challenges we face, every aspect of our lives holds immense potential for divine miracles.

You must learn how to recognize and make the most of the blessings that God has bestowed upon you.

By discovering and utilizing the resources within our grasp, we can unlock the doors to incredible blessings.

What may seem insignificant or ordinary to us can become extraordinary in the hands of the Divine.

From the moment we wake up in the morning to the time we lay our heads on the pillow at night, we are surrounded by tools that help us navigate through life.

Your hands hold the power to shift your life in ways you could never imagine.

Whether it’s our phones that connect us to loved ones, our computers that enable us to work remotely, or even the pots and pans we use to prepare meals, these seemingly insignificant tools have the potential to be vessels of supernatural blessings.

Just think about it: the talents, skills, and experiences you have accumulated throughout your life have prepared you for greatness.

Like a hidden treasure, your potential lies within your grasp, waiting to be uncovered.

The Bible story of Moses and the Rod.

The phrase “what has God put in your hands” refers to the idea that God has given each person something special to use, and that by using those gifts, people can glorify God.

The phrase comes from the Bible story of Moses, when God asked Moses what was in his hand and then told him to throw it on the ground. Exodus 4:2

Moses replied, “A staff”. God then told Moses to throw it down, and the staff turned into a snake.

God told Moses to pick it up, and it turned back into a staff. God then used the staff to perform many miracles, including delivering the Israelites from Egypt and opening the Red Sea.

Some say that God equips people in different ways, and that people can use their gifts in their work, hobbies, and homes.

Others say that people can place their fears, hurts, and financial desires in God’s hands, and that God will provide peace, security, and clarity.

Moses Staff that Performed Miracles

According to the Bible, Moses’ rod, also known as the Staff of Moses or Staff of God, performed many miracles, including:

Turning into a snake: God transformed Moses’ ordinary shepherd’s staff into a snake at the burning bush. Moses and Aaron also threw their staffs on the ground, and they too turned into snakes.

Changing the water of the Nile into blood: Moses used his rod to bring this plague upon Egypt.

Infesting the land with frogs and vermin: Moses used his rod to bring this plague upon Egypt.

Unleashing plagues of hail and locust: Moses used his rod to bring these plagues upon Egypt.

Splitting the Sea of Reeds: Moses used his rod to annihilate the Egyptian army at the Sea of Reeds.

Striking a rock for water: Moses hit a rock with his rod twice, and water came forth.

Beating back the Amalekites: Moses carried his staff with him when the Israelites battled the Amalekites.

Ecclesiastes 9:10 says, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might, for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in the grave where you are going

Luke 17:21, Jesus says, “The Kingdom of God is not coming with things that can be observed; nor will they say, ‘Look, here it is!’ or ‘There it is!’ For, in fact, the Kingdom of God is among you.

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

