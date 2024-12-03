Invitation to Kenya Diaspora Pastors Virtual conference on Dec 8th

The Kenya Diaspora Clergy Fellowship (KDCF) invites you to our end of the year Virtual conference on December 8th 2024. The Theme of the Conference will be Clergy Work-Life Balance: Knowing when to say No as a Pastor.

This transformative event brings together pastors from various backgrounds to explore ways to find spiritual and emotional balance in their lives and ministries.

From lively discussions to thought-provoking Testimonies, this conference offers a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and gain practical insights for personal and professional growth.

During this conference, attendees will learn from seasoned speakers who will share their wisdom and experiences on topics such as self-care, Spiritual Well-being, Emotional Well-Being, Loneliness and Isolation, Financial Health, Sabbaticals and Rest, and resilience among many other topics

Whether you’re a pastor looking to enhance your leadership skills or seeking guidance on overcoming personal challenges, this conference provides a platform for introspection and growth.

Join us at the Kenya Diaspora Pastors Virtual Conference 2024 and embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.

Connect with fellow pastors, gain valuable insights, and leave empowered to lead with spiritual and emotional balance.

Don’t miss this powerful event that will equip you with the tools you need to thrive in your ministry and personal life.

