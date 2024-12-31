Kenyan man seeks beneficiary for his 4.2 million butterfly collection

Step into the extraordinary world of Steve Collins, a remarkable Kenyan man on a mission to preserve and share his awe-inspiring collection of butterflies.

Born and raised in western Kenya, Steve was fascinated by butterflies at the age of 5 when he began collecting specimens as a childhood hobby and has now created the largest butterfly collection in Africa.

“My parents encouraged us to look for butterflies after we visited the Congo, and some friends gave us a net to catch them“, Collins says.

“By the time I was 15, I was visiting other countries like Nigeria to learn more about butterflies.“ He was quoted saying, he added.

With an astonishing total of 4.2 million butterflies, Collins has spent decades exploring the wild terrains and diverse ecosystems of Africa, meticulously capturing and preserving these delicate creatures for future generations to marvel at.

Driven by a deep passion for nature and a desire to conserve the beauty of Kenya’s natural heritage, Collins has amassed one of the most extensive butterfly collections in the world.

His dedication and meticulous work have earned him recognition as a leading expert in lepidopterology, the study of butterflies and moths.

Collins founded the African Butterfly Research Institute in 1997 and has now run out of space and time for his collection and hope to pass it on to the next generation. He is looking for a beneficiary for his hard earned labor.

Watch the video below courtesy of Larry Madowo of CNN and learn more about Collins tireless efforts to protect these fragile creatures and his tireless efforts to educate others about the importance of conservation.

Discover the intricate details of his collection, as he takes us on a captivating tour through the vibrant colors and intricate patterns of his beloved butterflies.

