Larry Madowo Biography, wife and relationship status

Kenyans being Kenyans, there are a lot of questions concerning Larry Madowo’s relationship status and if he is married, who is the wife? At 33 years of age, Larry is traveling the world, pushing his career to near heights and has not shown an interest in slowing down. And while he has been linked to various women, Larry has insisted that he is still single and has no official or unofficial girlfriend.

There’s something about a successful man that attracts ladies to him. Whether or not the guy is married the successful guy will always be associated with some high profile women. And Larry Madowo has not been an exception to this rule. Larry Madowo profile is impressive which explains why people still search for his recent relationship status. First Larry has been associated with his co-anchor Victoria Rubadiri. Then it was people talking about the chemistry between Larry and The Trend co-host Ciru Muriuki. People went as far as speculating that the two were lovers. However, Ciru was quick to address the allegations and stop the rumors by posting a picture of her man on social media.

To confuse people further and keep them talking about his relationship status he posted a picture alongside a lady with a caption “Good morning from London. If you’ve been wondering why I keep showing up here..” and ladies who have been keeping tabs on him as well as fans who want to know who has Larry Madowo engaged were quick to comment about the photo and congratulate him for finally settling down.

Larry Madowo images especially those in which he poses with any single lady often receive many comments with followers urging the guy to settle down. And since so many Kenyans want to know who is going to be Larry Madowo fiancé they often assume that Larry is in a relationship with every lady that he takes a picture with. This is mostly because in society and the African culture has specific expectations from a boy child which includes going to school, getting a job, marriage and having kids. However, despite having an education and a lucrative career, he still chooses to remain single and without any baby mamas claiming to have his kids. But, Larry Madowo age makes him a target for Kenyans to wonder why he is still single.

Since so many Kenyans want to see Larry Madowo wife photos, they will celebrate when the former NTV news anchor finally gets married. The obsession with weddings of famous people is no exception to that of Larry Madowo. This is because the guy has impressive credentials, is free of any harmful relationship scandals and can boast of having traveled to many countries which put him in a position to interact with Kenyan women as well as those from foreign countries. It’s characteristic such as these that make him be considered a “catch” and the increasing interest to know Larry Madowo girlfriend.

In an effort to tell people that he knows that they are obsessed with knowing when he will get married, and to whom; the former Trend presenter pulled a prank by posting a picture of himself getting kissed by a lady called Mich Atagana. However, it was the caption on the photo that put the marriage rumors to test as it said: “Look out for our upcoming reality series Mich and Larry Take Cape Town coming soon to a channel near you.” The photo which was posted in 2015 has over 530 comments and more than 2800 likes.

