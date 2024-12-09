spot_img
Monday, December 9, 2024
Video: Waititu kissing wife at Kalonzo Musyoka’ daughter’s wedding

Isaac Mbugua
Isaac Mbugua
Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and several other prominent political figures made headlines recently when they attended Kalonzo Musyoka’s daughter’s wedding and engaged in public displays of affection with their wives.

While attending a wedding is usually seen as a happy occasion, the public nature of these displays has sparked debate and raised eyebrows among Kenyans.

Waititu, known for his flamboyant personality, was seen passionately kissing his wife in full view of the cameras.

This striking display of affection has drawn both admiration and criticism from the public. Some argue that it’s a beautiful expression of love and commitment, while others find it inappropriate and attention-seeking.

This raises larger questions about the role of public figures and the line between personal and public life.

Is it acceptable for politicians to showcase affection in public, or does it cross the boundary of professionalism? How do these displays of affection impact their public image and credibility?

Regardless of the motivations, these displays shed light on the complex dynamics between public figures, media, and the public itself.

Watch the video below courtesy of Mutembei TV and see Ferdinand Waititu and other men kissing their wives.

