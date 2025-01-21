60 years of serving God: Dr Nicku Kyungu Mordi’ moving testimony

From Faith to Faith: Celebrating 60 Years of Dr. Nicku Kyungu Mordi’s Divine Journey. In the illustrious world of faith and spirituality, there are rare souls who leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those they touch. Dr. Nicku Kyungu Mordi is undeniably one such luminary.

Dr. Nicku Kyungu Mordi is the President and Founder of International Gospel Outreach Ministries & Africa for Jesus Prayer Movement (aka I GO AFJ Ministries) and Africa Transformation Embassy Inc.

With a steadfast dedication and unwavering faith, Dr. Mordi has embarked on an extraordinary journey spanning six decades, bearing witness to the enduring grace of God.

Dr. Nicku Kyungu Mordi’s story is a testament to the power of faith and resilience. From humble beginnings to becoming a prominent spiritual leader, her unwavering dedication to spreading love, hope, and compassion has transformed lives across the globe.

The milestones achieved during her six-decade journey are awe-inspiring. From establishing thriving ministries to delivering soul-stirring sermons, Dr. Nicku Kyungu Mordi has touched the lives of thousands, guiding them towards a path of spiritual enlightenment and personal growth.

From her humble beginnings to her illustrious career as a respected spiritual leader and mentor, Dr. Mordi has touched countless lives with her profound leadership and compassionate guidance.

In addition to her powerful sermons, she has authored numerous books and articles, further spreading the Gospel to those hungry for spiritual guidance. Her latest book is Enjoying the Kingdom of God Now, click here to get a copy – https://www.amazon.com/Enjoy-Kingdom-Nicku-Kyungu-Mordi/dp/B0DNGQGMRW

Let us honor this distinguished milestone and pay tribute to a true beacon of light in a world often clouded by darkness.

You can invite Dr. Mordi for Book signing to share her faith walk & impact in nations by contacting igoministries@yahoo.com.

Watch Dr. Nicku Kyungu Mordi below:

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

60 years of serving God: Dr Nicku Kyungu Mordi’ moving testimony