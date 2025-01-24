Fresh Murder Charges: Sarah Wairimu Arrested in Tob Cohen Case

In a shocking turn of events, Sarah Wairimu, the prime suspect in the high-profile murder case of her Dutch husband Tob Cohen, has found herself behind bars once again.

The latest news reports confirms that Wairimu was rearrested on Thursday evening this time on fresh murder charges.

Sarah Wairimu’s arrest comes after new evidence was uncovered, linking her to the previously unsolved murder.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the new development follows overwhelming evidence linking Wairimu to the murder of her husband on the night of July 19th and 20th, 2019, at their residence.

Sarah Wairimu first gained notoriety when her husband, Tob Cohen, went missing under mysterious circumstances.

She was arrested after Cohen’s body was discovered in a septic tank within their Kitisuru home in Lower Kabete.

The case, which received considerable media attention, eventually led to her being charged with Cohen’s murder but was later dropped in favor of an inquest.

The arrest comes as a shock to many, as the public had begun to believe that Wairimu was a free woman.

The new charges and subsequent arrest raise important questions about her involvement in the initial case and the events that have unfolded since.

As the nation anxiously waits for more details to emerge, questions abound regarding the motive behind these alleged crimes and the evidence that led to Wairimu’s re-arrest.

The latest developments in Sarah Wairimu’s case will undoubtedly shape the public’s perception of this high-profile murder trial.

With the nation eagerly following every twist and turn, the search for justice continues. As the story unfolds, it raises questions about love, deceit, and the lengths some people will go to protect their secrets.

