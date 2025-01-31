From Europe to Kenya: How Profee is Revolutionising Remittances

How to send money from Europe to Kenya? This question puzzles many Kenyans working or studying abroad.

Read on to learn more about how Profee.com, one of the best apps to send money to Kenya, changed the transfer experience for numerous expats.

Bank transfers: secure yet cumbersome

When asked how to send money to Kenya, many Europeans themselves turn to bank transfers. Banks have maintained their impeccable reputation for decades, yet, excessive paperwork may be hard for foreigners to handle, and the pricing may be too high.

Crypto transfers: attractive yet unsafe

Crypto transfers are often called the cheapest way to send money to Kenya. It may seem that their speed and cost are beyond expectations, but crypto is often used by scammers who are craving your funds and your data.

Online apps

Finally, when wondering how to send money from Europe to Kenya, you can pick an online service. There are plenty of companies available, but they may charge fees – including hidden ones – and offer incompatible rates or slow transfer processing.

Expats from Kenya struggled to find a digitalised efficient solution and had to navigate the transfer landscape every time they needed to send money home…

Until Profee, probably the best app to send money to Kenya, revolutionised the remittance market.

Profee can be named as the cheapest way to send money to Kenya right now with it’s 0 fees and lucrative exchange rate to KES. Profee’s monitoring system allows it to offer top rates in real time to overcome its competitors. Therefore, expats from Kenya no longer need to overpay for transfers and can send money home without losing on unfavourable rates.

Wondering how to send money to Kenya conveniently? Profee is your go-to solution, with its simplified interface and friendly customer care. Profee offers direct transfers to M-Pesa and Airtel from bank accounts or cards issued in Europe. It maintains top-level security – like traditional banks – but uses cutting-edge technologies, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, to provide exquisite experience for the clients.

How to send money from Europe to Kenya with Profee?

Create an account on the website or app . Enter the basic information, including your European residential address. Choose the countries, enter the transfer amount in European currency or in Kenyan shilling – the other amount will be calculated based on the current exchange rate. Provide the payment details. You may pay by your card issued in the EU, switch to BLIK (for Poland), SEPA or Sofort (for selected countries), or Apple/Google Pay (in the respective apps). Provide the receiver’s information. Check your details – the money will only be credited after your confirmation.

That’s all! You may check the past transfers in your account, get updates about their status via email or push notifications and learn about Profee’s promo campaigns. As of February 2025, you may earn with the Profee referral programme if you recommend the service to fellow Kenyans!

From Europe to Kenya: How Profee is Revolutionising Remittances