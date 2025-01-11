Gachagua & Allies Launch New Political Group-Sauti Ya Mwananchi

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a section of leaders from the Mt. Kenya region have joined forces under a new political banner, Sauti Ya Mwananchi.

The political outfit was unveiled following a meeting held on Friday, January 10, at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence.

In a statement following the meeting, Gachagua described the gathering as a significant step toward shaping the country’s political direction ahead of 2025.

“Today I spent the day with Kenya’s pre-eminent team of elected leaders in extensive consultations and exchange of ideas and views, at our Wamunyoro residence,” he stated.

The group comprises elected Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) as well as other leaders from across the region.

Gachagua highlighted the team’s shared vision and emphasized its role as the sole political voice currently advocating for the people of Kenya.

“This team – popularly referred to as Sauti Ya Mwananchi and currently the only existing political voice speaking on behalf of the people in Kenya today – and made up of elected Governors, Senators, MPs & MCAs, as well as several other leaders, shared their views and ideas on what they see as the way forward for 2025,” he added.

While Gachagua did not reveal specific plans, his optimism about the group’s future was clear.

“Listening to them and from the various other consultations we have had so far, inaonekana mbele iko sawa kabisa,” he concluded.

Gachagua has expressed intentions to form new political alliances and possibly establish a new party in the run-up to the 2027 General Elections.

He has indicated a willingness to engage with various political figures, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa and George Natembeya, emphasizing that any future political alignment will be based on structured agreements rather than blind allegiance.

“We will first build our own house. We have learned from past mistakes where we gave everything to Ruto. This time, we will engage with others, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, George Natembeya, and many more. Even Ruto is welcome to join the conversation,” he said in December 2024.

Over the last few days, Gachagua has been meeting with leaders from Mount Kenya counties to solidify the region’s political bloc.

