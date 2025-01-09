God’s bread of life is never stale: Sustenance for the Soul

In the sacred scriptures, there exists a profound truth that transcends time and offers eternal sustenance.

Amidst the tales of triumph and trials, one symbol stands out as a source of eternal sustenance: It is the Bread of Life, the divine nourishment that is found within the pages of the Bible. This timeless sustenance holds the power to nourish not only our bodies but also our souls.

This celestial sustenance, often referred to in the scriptures as the bread come down from heaven, carries a profound meaning that transcends the physical realm.

Replete with symbolism, this divine sustenance represents the spiritual nourishment that feeds our souls and guides our paths.

It is a timeless reminder of God’s abundant grace and unfailing love for humanity.

From the Old Testament to the New Testament, Jesus himself refers to this metaphor, proclaiming, “I am the bread of life” (John 6:35).

“God’s bread of life is never stale” means that Jesus Christ, referred to as the “bread of life” in the Bible, is a source of eternal spiritual nourishment that never fades or becomes inadequate, unlike physical bread which eventually goes stale; it signifies that faith in Jesus provides lasting sustenance and life that never perishes.

Key points:

Biblical reference:

This phrase comes from the Gospel of John, where Jesus says, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty” (John 6:35).

Meaning of “bread of life”:

“Bread” is often used metaphorically in the Bible to represent sustenance and nourishment, while “life” indicates spiritual life.

Never stale:

This emphasizes that the spiritual nourishment provided by Jesus is constant and never-ending, unlike physical food that spoils

How to Get God’s Bread of Life

In Christianity, one can get God’s bread of life by believing in Jesus and relying on him as the source of spiritual nourishment:

-Believe in Jesus: Jesus said, “Whoever believes in me shall never thirst” (John 6:35).

-Rely on Jesus: Jesus expects people to rely on him like they do on bread and water.

-Receive Jesus: Jesus said, “Whoever comes to me will never go hungry” (John 6:35).

In the Bible, Jesus referred to himself as the bread of life, contrasting it with the manna that God sent to the Israelites in the wilderness. Exodus 16 and John 6.

John 6

Jesus refers to manna in the wilderness, saying, “Our ancestors ate the manna in the wilderness; as it is written: ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat'”. Jesus also says, “I am the bread of life . Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty”.

Bread has many symbolic meanings in Christianity, including: A gift from God, A sign of sharing, and A symbol of the Word of God.

A prayer based on John 6:30-35 is: “Lord Jesus Christ, You are the Bread of life. You alone can satisfy the hunger in my heart”.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

