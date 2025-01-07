A New Way for the New Year: Embracing the Living Christ

NOW WHAT? “Don’t cling to me,” Jesus said, “I haven’t yet ascended to the Father. But go find my brothers and tell them, ‘I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.’” John 20:17

It is time to stop clinging to the past. But most importantly, stop clinging to the historical Christ. He has ascended, and you have ascended with Him. When He arose, you arose. When He ascended, you ascended too. You are now seated with Christ in the Heavenly realm. Therefore, embrace the living Christ!

When you embrace the living Christ, you will be able to embrace the future, whatever it is. Christ is big enough and He can handle it! Because of Christ, God is also your God, and He is your Father too! HALLELUJAH!

God has a new way. In fact, His way is called the “new and living way” (Hebrews 10:20). God’s way will allow you to walk in newness of life—His Life! Here are some suggestions for facing the challenges of the New Year.

1. Remember that your life and spiritual growth are God’s responsibility. Consider a big strong oak tree. It was created by God and it simply remains where it is planted and waits upon God for the water and nourishment to facilitate its growth. Such growth is not evident to the human eye.

It is slow, steady, and consistent. The same can be true for you, but you must lay aside all of your preconceived ideas and expectations. “My soul, wait only upon God; for my expectation is from Him” (Psalm 62:5). Place your expectations in the Lord Jesus Christ. Let the Lord set the pace for you. Trust Him to work in your life in His time and in His way.

2. Feelings of discouragement and depression are common. These feelings affect all of us in varying degrees. Even King David went through bouts of discouragement and depression. “O my God, my soul is cast down within me: therefore will I remember you from the land of Jordan . . .” (Psalm 42:6). To be downcast is a reference to discouragement or depression.

We all have times like that, myself included. That is why we must turn our thoughts away from the circumstances and what we could have done, or should have done. We need to do as David did, remember the Lord.

Reflect upon Him and His word to you. Focus on the Lord and what He wants to accomplish through you now. Paul said, we must live in the now! (Gal. 2:20) Now is all you’ve got and by the grace of God, now is where you can live.

3. Avoid comparing yourself with others. “For we dare not value or compare ourselves against those who flaunt themselves, for those among them who compare themselves are not wise” (2 Corinthians 10:12).

Other people are not the standard and what they do is not relevant to you. Regarding one of the other apostles, Jesus said to Peter, “What is that to you? Follow me” (John 21:22). Your part is simple—look to Jesus and follow Him. He will make you what He wants you to be and lead you where He wants you to go.

4. Sometimes your life can seem dark and lonely. I realize that it is very hard when you are overwhelmed by such feelings. That is why you need to concentrate on the truth of God’s Word.

As you do, just believe God and receive His Word for yourself personally. Then, the Lord will build you up. David, the author of Psalm 23, was falsely accused, rejected, isolated, and abandoned.

He had his share of living in dark, cold places. We can learn much from David during our own difficult times.

As you begin this New Year, the challenges may be great, but the opportunities are even greater. God’s amazing grace is readily available to sustain you. So go for it, by walking humbly, yet boldly, in the confidence of the Lord your God (Philippians 4:13). Then, regarding this new year, you can boldly say . . . “BRING IT ON!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

