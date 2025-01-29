How Killing of Over 100M Chickens Impacted Eggs Prices in USA

In recent months, the USA has experienced a shocking chicken shortage that has sent egg prices soaring.

According to the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Biden administration contributed to the supply shortage by directing the killing of over 100 million chickens.

- Advertisement -

“I would like to point out to each and every one of you, that in 2024, when Joe Biden was in the Oval Office or upstairs in the residence sleeping, I’m not so sure, egg prices increased 65% in this country,” Said Leavitt.

“As far as the egg shortage, what’s also contributing to that is that the Biden administration and the Department of Agriculture directed the mass killing of more than 100 million chickens, which has led to a lack of chicken supply in this country, therefore, a lack of egg supply, which is leading to the shortage,” she said

- Advertisement -

The unexpected consequence of the killing of over 100 million chickens has created a ripple effect throughout the entire poultry industry.

Over the years, chickens have become a staple in American diets, providing a cheap and versatile source of protein.

However, the shortage has disrupted this equilibrium, leaving producers and consumers struggling to meet their needs.

As farmers struggle to meet the demand for chickens, the shortage has caused a significant increase in egg prices, leaving consumers scrambling to find affordable options for their breakfast table.

As a result, egg prices have skyrocketed, leaving households and businesses feeling the pinch.

Restaurants, bakeries, and food manufacturers are facing the challenge of adjusting their menus and recipes to compensate for the escalating costs.

Meanwhile, consumers are having to make tough choices in their grocery shopping as they face higher prices or limited availability.

Before the chicken shortage, the poultry industry in the USA was booming, with farmers operating at full capacity to keep up with the demand.

However, the outbreak of an avian flu virus led to the mass culling of chickens in affected areas, disrupting the supply chain and causing a severe shortage of chicken meat.

As a result, farmers had to prioritize poultry production over egg-laying hens, leading to a scarcity of eggs and subsequent price hikes.

The impact of this chicken shortage extends beyond breakfast plates, affecting both consumers and businesses alike.

While consumers face higher prices for eggs and poultry products, restaurants and bakeries are forced to adjust their menu offerings and consider price increases to cope with the rising costs.

The repercussions of this chicken shortage are being felt far and wide, with experts predicting a prolonged period of instability in the egg market.

As the industry grapples with the fallout, it remains to be seen how long it will take for the supply to catch up with the demand and for prices to stabilize once again.

By Diaspora Messenger Reporter.

How Killing of Over 100M Chickens Impacted Eggs Prices in USA