Arnold Songa’s Journey to Quinnipiac University

Arnold Songa, a determined young man from Siaya County, has been dreaming of studying in the US for years.

Now, in 2025, he’s about to embark on a journey to Quinnipiac University to pursue his MBA. But his path to this moment hasn’t been easy.

- Advertisement -

For Arnold, the dream began in 2017. However, it wasn’t until December 2023 that he joined The International Scholars Program (ISP), a decision that marked the beginning of a journey filled with twists and turns.

Since then, he has faced numerous challenges, including the emotional struggle of leaving his family behind. Despite the hurdles, he remained determined to chase the American dream, and his perseverance has finally paid off.

- Advertisement -

The road wasn’t smooth—there were twists, turns, and even setbacks. In fact, Arnold once faced the disappointment of being denied a funding application.

It was a hard blow, but instead of giving up, he picked himself up and continued. His sacrifices, dedication, and unwavering commitment have led him to this moment.

Now, as Arnold prepares for his MBA at Quinnipiac University through The International Scholars Program, he’s filled with a mix of emotions.

While he feels the weight of leaving home and starting a new chapter, there’s also a deep sense of happiness. After years of hard work, his dream is finally becoming a reality.

Arnold’s message to anyone with a dream? Never give up. No matter how many obstacles stand in your way, stay relentless in your pursuit. With perseverance and dedication, anything is possible.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing platform dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying abroad, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs.

Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

Arnold Songa’s Journey to Quinnipiac University