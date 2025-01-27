Kenyan Woman Faces 12-Year Sentence for $100M Fraud Scheme

In a shocking case that has sent shockwaves through the home health care industry, a home health care operator Faith Newton, 56 has been handed a hefty prison sentence of 12 years for orchestrating a massive fraud scheme.

The scheme, which involved fraudulent billing practices and false documentation, defrauded Medicare and Medicaid out of millions of dollars.

According to U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Faith was sentenced by U.S Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole, Jr. to 12 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay a fine of $250,000 and restitution in the amount of $99,734,517.

“Ms. Newton used the home health care agency she operated to perpetrate a massive, years-long fraud scheme that siphoned over $100 million from a program designed to support our most vulnerable residents. She used the stolen money to fund her lavish lifestyle, showing a callous disregard for those who were in dire need of care and assistance. Her actions not only defrauded taxpayers but also compromised the integrity of essential home health care services. The significant prison term imposed today reflects the seriousness of her crimes and the harm she caused to patients, providers, and the public,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley. “Those who exploit vital health care programs like MassHealth for personal gain will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prioritize greed over the well-being of others.”

This case highlights the importance of thorough oversight and regulation in the healthcare industry, particularly in the home health care sector where vulnerable individuals rely on quality care and services.

The operator’s actions not only betrayed the trust of patients and their families but also had a significant impact on the integrity of the industry as a whole.

With the growing demand for home health care services, it is vital for authorities to crack down on fraudulent operators and hold them accountable for their actions.

This case serves as a reminder that fraudulent practitioners will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The sentencing of the home health care operator delivers a strong message to other potential fraudsters that their deceitful practices will not be tolerated.

It also renews the public’s confidence in the healthcare system and reinforces the need for continued vigilance in protecting vulnerable patients.

At the same time, it is crucial for the healthcare industry to address cases like these head-on and take proactive measures to prevent future fraud schemes. By learning from these incidents, we can strengthen the system and provide better care to those who need it most.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

