Marianne Kilonzi: Kenyan bank executive murdered in London

A Kenya woman Marianne Kilonzi, a top executive at the major financial institution Citibank was found beaten to death in her house in London.

London is no stranger to shocking crimes, but the murder of Marianne has sent shockwaves through the city.

- Advertisement -

Kilonzi, 43, was vice president of trade and working capital sales at Citibank, she was found dead in her home in Woolwich, south-east London, the evening of January 18th 2025.

This tragic mystery has captivated the attention of both Londoners and the international community, leaving everyone wanting answers.

- Advertisement -

The detectives believe Kilonzi knew her attacker and they are trying to find “a named individual according to Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Soren.

As investigations unfold, details surrounding her murder are slowly emerging, painting a chilling picture of a crime that was meticulously planned and executed.

The tragedy has left friends, family, and the public wondering who could have committed such a heinous act and why.

London police are working tirelessly to unravel the mystery, piecing together clues and following leads.

The search for the killer intensifies as the authorities are determined to bring justice to Marianne and her loved ones.

Blunt-force trauma and a head injury were given as the cause of death at a post-mortem examination.

The case of Marianne Kilonzi has left investigators baffled and family members devastated.

As news of the tragic incident spread, questions started swirling. What led to the untimely demise of this successful and well-respected woman? Was it a targeted attack or a case of wrong place, wrong time?

With no clear motive, the chilling murder has left both the Kenyan and British authorities scrambling for answers.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Kilonzi’s murder have only heightened the public’s intrigue, leading to widespread speculation and theories about the possible culprits and the motivation.

As authorities continue their relentless pursuit of the truth, the memory of Marianne Kilonzi lives on, as does the hope for closure in this perplexing and tragic case.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

Marianne Kilonzi: Kenyan bank executive murdered in London