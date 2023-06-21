Death Annoouncement Of Peter Njuguna of Cambridge London 

It is with great sorrow to announce the demise of one of our Kenyan friend Peter Njuguna Njoroge. Unfortunately he passed away on Saturday the 17th of June 2023 in Cambridge where he worked. I only confirmed the news today.

Mr Peter NJuguna Njoroge resided at Plaistow in London before moving to Cambridge 2 months ago.

As a family friend I am helping the family with the plans of repatriating his body back in Kenya.

Kindly, We would humbly appreciate your financial help to meet their wishes.

Mr Njuguna family is in Kenya and together with them I humbly plead with you all to help meet the family wishes of repatriating the body home for them to lay him to rest.

Mr Njuguna was genuinely a very helpful man within the Kenyan community here in London.

I will be following up with the police to find more information on behalf of the family and I will keep you updated on the progress.

Please feel free to contact me for further information. Your financial assistance and prayers will be appreciated.

For your contributions please send to our nominated treasurers:

Anne Ndungu

Acc number: 00761540

Sort code: 20-70-70

H N Karuguyu

Account

33551296

Sote Code

20-21-80

Contacts for family members:

Cosmus-Peter Njuguna’s son +144753384007

Wandia-Peter Njuguna’s Daughter +1 254 797 149 429

Wamaitha-Peter Njuguna’s Daughter +1 254 722 756 792

Mama Cosmus-Peter Njuguna’s wife +1254 720 594 392

In God we trust this is achievable.

Many thanks

Kevin kimare

Mob: 07818556172.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

