A Family’s Farewell: Clifford Mwenda’s Journey to the USA

Clifford Mwenda’s departure to the USA for higher education is more than just a personal milestone—it is a deeply emotional moment for his entire family.

His parents reflect on the years of hard work, perseverance, and sacrifices that have led to this day.

His mom expresses immense pride in watching her son achieve his dreams, while his father highlights the power of education in unlocking life-changing opportunities.

For his aunt, the farewell is bittersweet. While she is overjoyed that Clifford is stepping into a promising future, she cannot help but feel the weight of his absence, a reminder of the sacrifices parents often make for their children’s success.

The family’s emotions are raw—gratitude, pride, and a tinge of sadness intertwine as they bid him farewell.

At the heart of Clifford’s success is The International Scholars Program (ISP), which has played a pivotal role in guiding him through the complex study abroad process. From university applications to visa support, ISP provided the structure and mentorship needed to turn his aspirations into reality.

His parents acknowledge that without such support, the journey would have been far more daunting. They express deep appreciation for the program, recognizing how it empowers students to transcend limitations and seize global opportunities.

The role of faith is also evident, with the family expressing gratitude to God for the blessings that have brought them this far.

They see Clifford’s journey not just as a personal victory but as a testament to the power of perseverance, divine guidance, and the impact of having the right support system.

Clifford’s departure is not just about his own future—it is a moment of inspiration for many young Kenyans who dream of international education.

The family acknowledges the challenges many Kenyan students face, particularly in securing employment after graduation, and stresses the importance of structured programs like ISP that provide not only access to education but also the tools needed to thrive in a competitive global environment.

As Clifford embarks on this transformative chapter, his family urges him to stay grounded, stay connected, and embrace every challenge as an opportunity to grow.

Their farewell is not just a goodbye—it is a heartfelt message of encouragement, hope, and faith in his ability to succeed.

Clifford carries not just his dreams, but the hopes of those who believe in him—a reminder that education is a powerful tool for change.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

A Family’s Farewell: Clifford Mwenda’s Journey to the USA