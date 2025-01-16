Kenyan Lawyer’s Bold Pivot: Transition to Business Analytics

Jennifer Mukuria’s journey to the United States for her master’s in business administration with a focus on business analytics is a story of ambition and resilience. Hailing from Nairobi County, Jennifer has always dreamt of studying abroad, and this new chapter marks the realization of that lifelong goal.

With a solid foundation in law from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa and the Kenya School of Law, Jennifer initially planned to pursue her Advocate Training Program (ATP) before undertaking a master’s degree. However, when the opportunity to join Indiana University of Pennsylvania arose, she knew she couldn’t let it pass.

Her interest in the International Scholars Program (ISP) began during the COVID-19 pandemic, after learning about it through social media. Inspired, she visited their offices, joined the community, and received strong support from career advisors throughout the application process.

She chose to focus on business analytics to combine her legal expertise with business acumen. Having worked in the banking industry, Jennifer sees this degree as a tool to develop innovative business systems and analyses that leverage her unique background.

She credits her family, especially her mother, for their unwavering support. While leaving them behind is bittersweet, Jennifer knows this is a temporary departure and looks forward to staying connected as she navigates her studies abroad.

Jennifer took a bold step without referrals or guarantees, fully aware of the risks involved, and trusted that they would lead to new opportunities.

The International Scholars Program has been instrumental in her success, providing the guidance, resources, and community she needed to turn her dreams into reality. For anyone considering studying abroad, Jennifer Njeri’s journey is proof that with determination and the right support, the possibilities are endless.

The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing platform dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying abroad, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master's programs.

Kenyan Lawyer’s Bold Pivot: Transition to Business Analytics